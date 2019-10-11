Fans mocked Man United earlier this week, after the Red Devils announced that they’ve brought in world-renowned chef Tom Kerridge.

United have struggled dearly under Solskjaer so far this year, with the Red Devils currently sat in 12th place in the Premier League after eight games.

The club have won just two of their opening eight league outings, losing three of the remaining six against sides such as Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham.

In spite of this, United have taken to the kitchen to try and get their fans’ minds off of their poor performance and onto the services they offer on a match-day.

As per the club’s official site, United have officially brought Michelin-starred chef Kerridge in in order to improve the quality of food they serve at Old Trafford.

Following this, fans of all clubs flocked to Twitter to troll United for this announcement, with some even asking whether he’d be able to play upfront for them given their lack of goals as of late.

If there’s one things football fans can be relied upon, it’s definitely their sense of humour!

Can he play up front? — Martin Shipway ?? (@mshipway76) October 9, 2019

Will he score 20 a season?? — emmet woods (@Woodsie1981) October 9, 2019

Other clubs invest in players, my club invests in spaghetti — Nick (@Nick_Talks7) October 9, 2019

Can he play upfront — p (@pmpmpmpm00) October 9, 2019

What’s he like as a striker? — george rostron (@bigwednesday0) October 9, 2019

He will have forgotten how to boil eggs in 2 months — jhn ? (@jh_norway) October 9, 2019

Can he score goals? — Obividic (@Obividic) October 9, 2019

cam he play no.9 — anonymousunited (@anonymousUTD7) October 9, 2019