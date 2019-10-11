Carlo Ancelotti made Bayern Chief cry after he was sacked – Italian made an incredibly classy gesture

It must be pretty rare that a football manager being sacked ends with all sides still on speaking terms. Managers pour their hearts and souls into bringing success to a club, so you can only imagine the majority will lost the plot and start throwing insults around on the way out.

Some managers will try and take to the media to hit back at an old side, watch Jose Mourinho on Sky Sports try to denigrate Man United at any given opportunity to try and convince the viewers it wasn’t his fault.

It has emerged that one sacking in Germany went almost too well, with the manager taking it in an incredibly classy way. It will come as no surprise to anyone that Carlo Ancelotti was involved, he seems like one of the most likable coaches around.

The man tasked with sacking the Italian was Bayern Chief Karl Heinz Rummenigge, who described the experience at a Gazzetta Dello Sport event which was reported on by The Sun.

Bayern were not having a good time and had just come from a 3-0 loss to PSG in the Champions League. That was only in September after they won the title the season before, but clearly Bayern felt it was time for him to move on.

Speaking about it Rummenigge said: “I can remember that when I had to dismiss Carlo Ancelotti, I was crying. Carlo understood the situation and hugged me, saying, ‘It’s okay, you’re not my boss anymore, but we’re still friends.’ I had to cry.”

He went on to suggest they might have made a mistake in getting rid of him at that point: “Carlo is a friend, an incredibly calm person even in the most difficult moments. Perhaps we should have waited a little longer before we let him go. He proved to be a great man.”

It was always going to be a tough job for anybody to replace Pep Guardiola, and it was Ancelotti who eventually paid the price after not being able to live up to the standards that Pep set during his spell there.

Ancelotti is best known for his time in charge of AC Milan, but he also had a spell at Chelsea and now managed Napoli who recently beat Liverpool in the Champions League.

This story is yet another reason why he is so highly thought of by so many fans around the world.