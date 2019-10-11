‘Comedy of errors’ – Maguire among trio singled out for criticism from ex-England star

England were in action against Czech Republic in Euro 2020 qualification on Friday night, and although they took the lead, it didn’t last long.

Harry Kane scored from the spot kick to give the Three Lions the lead after just five minutes but four minutes later, the hosts were on level terms.

Jakub Brabec was on target as the England defence failed to deal with a corner, and as seen in the video below, former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson was particularly critical of three individuals for the goal conceded.

Harry Maguire, Declan Rice and Michael Keane all came under fire from the beIN Sports pundit, as he described the incident as a ‘comedy of errors’ from the England backline.

It’s hard to disagree with him, and it’s not a new area of concern for Gareth Southgate as his side has looked vulnerable from set-pieces for some time.

Whether that’s down to a lack of organisation, composure or perhaps wrong selection is up for debate, but Robinson wasn’t pulling his punches when he singled out certain individuals who deserved criticism for not being better in the build-up to the goal.

It remains to be seen if it proves to be costly for the visitors, as Czech Republic certainly gave as good as they got in the opening 45 minutes as they look to delay England’s celebrations of securing qualification with a win.

"It's a comedy of errors." Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson blasts England's sloppy defence after allowing Jakub Brabec to score from a corner. 38% of the goals England have conceded under Gareth Southgate have now been from set pieces (12/32). #EURO2020 #CZEENG pic.twitter.com/TWnhfwt2RD — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) October 11, 2019