England face Czech Republic in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Friday night, and Gareth Southgate’s selections haven’t gone down particularly well.

The Three Lions are in a dominant position in Group A as they sit top having won all four of their games thus far and have scored 19 goals and conceded just four.

SEE MORE: Liverpool ace Harvey Elliott banned for 14 days for video mocking England captain Harry Kane

However, with the Czechs in second place and just three points behind, they’ll be hoping to secure a big win on Friday in front of their own fans to move level on points and apply real pressure on Southgate’s men for that top spot.

In turn, it’s crucial that the England boss gets his XI right, and he has seemingly raised some eyebrows with some of his decisions, as seen in the tweets below from England fans who responded on Twitter after the line-up was announced.

It’s worth noting that it’s a special night for Chelsea ace Mason Mount as he gets his full debut for the senior side, while Callum Wilson was ruled out for the game due to illness.

Elsewhere, while there is plenty of experience in the side Southgate has decided to leave the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marcus Rashford and others on the bench when many would potentially argue that they should be in the starting XI.

Time will tell whether or not the England boss has got his selections spot on to get the all-important victory or at least a positive result, but judging from the reaction below, it’s fair to say that he hasn’t made many England fans too happy with some of his snubs on the night…

The team is in here in Prague! ? Here's how your #ThreeLions line up for tonight's #EURO2020 qualifier. pic.twitter.com/8tERk7rSrh — England (@England) October 11, 2019

Michael Keane again wtf how — Lewis Price (@Lewis__Price_) October 11, 2019

Trippier over trent what r u lot smoking cause I want some — Josh (@Joshbavo) October 11, 2019

Keane? Ffs — Barnesy (@JBarnesy38) October 11, 2019

Keane definitely has dirt on Southgate — Tom Gunston (@TGunston91) October 11, 2019

Rose over chilwell? trippier over Trent? Keane over tomori and mings? — LM (@14Liammccracken) October 11, 2019

Tripper over Trent you having a laugh — Premier League Fanpage (@PL__Fanpage) October 11, 2019

Trent robbed — Adam?? (@Adam55901963) October 11, 2019

Trippier,Keane and Rose? Just begging to condede,I guess ? — Anderson Forde (@Andles96) October 11, 2019

STOP!!!! PLAYING KEANE!!!!!!! ?????? — Ant Camm (@Antcamm1) October 11, 2019