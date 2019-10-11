Speculation has linked Barcelona with a swoop for Inter ace Lautaro Martinez, but it’s reported the Italian giants could be preparing a new contract for him.

The 22-year-old joined the Nerazzurri from Racing Club last year, and has since gone on to score 12 goals and provide three assists in 44 appearances for the Italian giants.

He’ll be expected to play an even bigger role this season after Mauro Icardi’s departure, although Romelu Lukaku will undoubtedly lead the line when fit.

Nevertheless, there are big hopes for the Argentine international, but Inter may well be concerned over growing speculation of interest from elsewhere.

According to AS, Martinez is said to be on Barcelona’s transfer shortlist as they eye a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, and he does seemingly tick all the right boxes to play that role given his quality on and off the ball.

In turn, it would be a sensible move from the Catalan giants, but it might not be so straight forward considering Calciomercato note that Inter are planning on offering Martinez a new contract, one which will see him double his current salary.

It’s said that the Argentine ace is currently earning €1.5m-a-year, but that could go up to €3m until 2024, while it’s importantly also added that the club wish to get rid of the release clause in his current contract.

With that in mind, it would put Inter in a much stronger position to firstly keep Martinez at San Siro, but if an exit was a real threat, they could certainly demand a hefty fee to part company with their star whether it’s Barcelona or any other interested party eyeing a raid.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but Barcelona could be dealt a blow if Martinez does decide to put pen to paper on a new deal with Inter.