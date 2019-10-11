Dimitar Berbatov feels that Tottenham should keep Pochettino amidst rumours linking Jose Mourinho to the club’s managerial job.

Last season’s Champions League runners-up have had a shaky start to 2019/20 as they are now ninth in the Premier League table while being out of the Carabao Cup following a loss to minnows Colchester United.

Tottenham have also had a poor start to the Champions League, securing just one point from their first two matches. The North London club squandered a two-goal lead against Olympiacos before being trounced 7-2 by Bayern Munich at home.

Many media outlets including the Daily Mail linked Mourinho to the Spurs managerial job. However, Berbatov is of the opinion that the club should stick to Pochettino. Speaking to Betfair, the former Tottenham striker said: “There has been a lot of talk about Jose Mourinho taking over at Spurs. As a coach that has been there at the top of his game for so long and has been in every kind of situation, I think he could have the answers for some of the difficulties Spurs are facing. But would he make them better?

“I don’t know because it is the same team, yes you can have a bit of a lift in the beginning, like Manchester United did when [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer came in, but then you need to keep going, otherwise you are going to slip into a spiral. For me though, Pochettino needs to stay there, he’s been there for a long time. I remember Sir Alex Ferguson telling us a team needs to be changed when four years passes, not the whole team, but some players.

“After four years, some players start to get complacent and they aren’t challenged anymore, they are in with the manager and they are comfortable, so a manager needs to shake things up and bring in new players. This could be the case with Spurs, a lot of the players have been there a long time and maybe they need to shake things up and try to push the players in a way.”

Tottenham are now among the top clubs in England and Pochettino is a big reason why. The club have always ended in the top four of the Premier League under the Argentine and they still have a chance of doing so this season as well.

Currently, Spurs are in a tough situation but you can always expect this bunch of players to bounce back and produce fine performances for the team. Some new signings in January could also be useful for the club.

Pochettino’s will be hoping to go back to winning ways when they face Watford on the 19th.