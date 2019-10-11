Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette is reportedly hoping to make his comeback from injury against Sheffield United on October 21.

The 28-year-old bagged two goals in three Premier League games prior to the ankle injury, which has since forced him to miss seven outings across all competitions.

Given how crucial he was last season for Unai Emery too, it would have been a big blow for the Arsenal boss to lose his frontman to add goals and a serious attacking threat alongside the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Fortunately though, it sounds as though the Gunners could get some good news after the international break concludes, as Sky Sports report that the Frenchman is being tipped to return to training with the rest of the group next week and is targeting a comeback against Sheffield United in their next league game.

It remains to be seen if all goes well between now and then, as ultimately Arsenal will likely be cautious to avoid any late setbacks which might see him spend longer on the sidelines.

However, should he be given the green light from the medical staff to step up his recovery and if Emery believes he’s had enough time in training to work on his fitness, he’ll certainly hope he can call upon his striker if necessary against the Blades.

Arsenal sit in third place in the Premier League table after eight games, but they’ve done so with the lowest goals tally of the top five sides in the standings with 13 goals.

In turn, having Lacazette back involved will undoubtedly help them become more prolific, while allowing them to focus on their problems at the other end of the pitch given they’ve also got the worst defensive record of the top four sides having conceded 11.