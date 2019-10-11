Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata heaped praise on Anthony Martial and feels that the Frenchman has an incredible career ahead.

The 23-year-old has become an integral player for the Red Devils since joining them from Monaco. So far, Martial has amassed 50 goals and 30 assists in 177 appearances across all competitions. The Frenchman started this season well, netting twice and providing an assist in three matches before a hamstring injury sidelined him for more than a month.

Mata heaped praise on Martial and feels that the 23-year-old attacker has a big future ahead of himself. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Spaniard said: “He is an incredibly talented player. You can see that since the moment he arrived to the club in his first game against Liverpool. In every training session, the way he treats the ball, the way he takes on people, the way he can win a game by himself.

“I love this kind of player with such big talent and I love to play with them. He is a very, very good player. He is still young and hopefully he has an incredible career ahead of him.”

Martial sure has a lot of potential and with Romelu Lukaku out, this season could be a very good platform for him to show just how good a player he is. Manchester United have been tottering in their last few games and they are currently 12th in the Premier League table with only nine points from eight matches so far.

Martial will be hoping to be fit enough to play the Red Devils’ next fixture which is against Liverpool at Old Trafford on the 20th.