Man Utd could be handed a timely boost as it’s reported that they’re confident Paul Pogba will win his race to face Liverpool on October 20.

The Red Devils have had a troubled start to the campaign, one that has left them down in 12th place in the Premier League table after eight games.

SEE MORE: ‘It’s wrong’ – Ex-Manchester United star Fellaini blasts players for doing this on social media

In turn, especially with a showdown against old rivals and league-leaders Liverpool straight after the international break, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with as much good news as possible.

According to The Sun, Pogba is said to be ‘winning the race to be fit’ to face Liverpool, and so it remains to be seen if the medical staff at United are happy to give him the green light to feature.

It’s noted that an ankle injury and a toe problem have contributed to why he’s been restricted to just six appearances so far this season, and he has managed to provide just two assists and no goals.

For a leading figure and one of the most influential players in the side, that’s nowhere near good enough, and so from a Man Utd perspective they’ll surely be hoping that he gets back to full fitness and rediscovers his best form in the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, the first big boost will come if he is indeed passed fit to face Liverpool, as the odds will certainly be stacked against Man Utd and Solskjaer given their poor form and the relentless start to the season from the Merseyside giants who have rattled off eight consecutive wins.