Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov is of the opinion that the club needs to sign Mario Mandzukic.

The former Croatian international has been linked to the Red Devils lately with a recent report from the Don Balon claiming that a deal to sign him in January has been agreed.

This season, Manchester United have been dismal so far, being 12th in the Premier League table with just two wins from eight games so far. The club’s attack seems to be an issue as they didn’t sign any backups following the departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan.

While Anthony Martial is injured at the moment, Marcus Rashford seems anything but lethal up front. Daniel James started the season but he’s yet to score since the match against Southampton back in August.

Berbatov feels that Manchester United need an experienced player like Mandzukic. Speaking to Betfair, the former Bulgaria captain said: When you sell two of your main strikers you need to bring in at least one, just in case. Everybody can see that that Manchester United need a back up, Anthony Martial is injured and there isn’t another really strong proven goalscorer.

“They have the talent in the young players but at the same time you need someone like Mario Mandzukic. I think he is a really good football player and he hasn’t played before in England but I hope if he comes he can straight away get into the rhythm of the Premier League.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic was 34 when he signed for United and he didn’t have any problems. Mandzukic is a similar age and hope he could have the same impact if he signs. I think his age is a good thing; Martial, Rashford and Greenwood are all young players so they need that time and assurance that they don’t need to worry and they can learn from the experience of Mandzukic.”

The 33-year-old striker is yet to make an appearance for Juventus this season and given the way their forwards are playing, it seems very unlikely he will get much first-team opportunities this season.

Manchester United need a striker at this moment and Mandzukic could well be a suitable player. He is a typical centre-forward who could bring in a lot of experience to the team. Calciomercato claimed that Juventus have a slapped a price-tag of €11 million on him in which case, it shouldn’t be much of a problem for the Red Devils to sign him.