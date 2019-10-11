Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi silenced rumours that he has a poor relationship with summer signing Antoine Griezmann in a recent interview with RAC-1.

According to the Express via Catalan radio station RAC-1, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has shut down rumours that he has a poor relationship with new teammate Antoine Griezmann following the Frenchman’s comments last week.

Griezmann indicated before Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Inter Milan that the pair weren’t very close, which subsequently created a media storm around the pair.

The duo haven’t had the chance to play together very often so far this season due to Messi’s time on the sidelines with injuries.

Griezmann is taking some time to adapt to Barcelona’s playing style, the prolific forward is in a slight rough patch – scoring just three goals in nine games.

Here’s what the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had to say to silence rumours of a bad relationship:

“It’s not easy to come and play Barça,”

“It may seem easy from the outside but for any player who doesn’t know Barça’s philosophy as a child, coming from outside is very difficult.” “He comes from playing differently than what we do here but we have no doubt that he will do it. He is a high quality and intelligent player and will end up adapting.” “It’s a lie I didn’t love Griezmann. I said it the first year I wanted to bring.” “I remember statements I made that he was one of the best and the best are welcome, I never had any problem with him coming, otherwise, so that’s a lie.” Ernesto Valverde will be hoping to find a way to get Griezmann, Messi and Luis Suarez firing freely very soon as he hopes to lead his side to La Liga and Champions League success this season. The Blaugrana have some serious making up to do to fans after they collapsed in the second-leg of their Champions League semi-final with eventual winners Liverpool last season.

The entire drama around the pair seems to be something that has been exaggerated in the media, both stars are known as players who are quite quiet and private – so it’s not that surprising to see that they don’t communicate much.