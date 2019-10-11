Menu

‘Legend already’ – Some Liverpool fans surprisingly hail Harvey Elliott after ban for mocking England captain Harry Kane

Some Liverpool fans have taken a surprising stance after the news was revealed that promising youngster Harvey Elliot was being banned for 14 days for mocking Harry Kane.

The Times’ Paul Joyce revealed this afternoon that Liverpool ace Harvey Elliott has been banned from football for 14 days by the FA after an investigation into a video in which he mocked England captain Harry Kane.

The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce has also shared that the 16-year-old starlet will have to partake in a face-to-face education course, as well as being fined £350.

In the video below, Elliot appeared to call Tottenham’s Harry Kane a ‘f***ing mong’ whilst also seeming to mock his voice:

Here’s how some of the Reds faithful reacted to the ace’s ban;

Elliott sparkled on his debut for the Reds in their League Cup clash against MK Dons, this punishment could be seen as quite harsh – we’d hate to see one of England’s brightest talents missing out on potential game time because of this.

The star is also an important member of England’s youth setup, the right-winger has been capped at Under-15s, 16s and 17s level. The ace currently turns out for England’s Under-17s, scoring three goals in seven appearances.

Liverpool fans will be able to forgive Elliott for his actions on this occasion, but the ace should be much more careful on social media in the future.

