The Times’ Paul Joyce revealed this afternoon that Liverpool ace Harvey Elliott has been banned from football for 14 days by the FA after an investigation into a video in which he mocked England captain Harry Kane.

The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce has also shared that the 16-year-old starlet will have to partake in a face-to-face education course, as well as being fined £350.

In the video below, Elliot appeared to call Tottenham’s Harry Kane a ‘f***ing mong’ whilst also seeming to mock his voice:

Harvey Elliott mocking Harry Kane? You absolutely love to see it. pic.twitter.com/zpRbK4Wges — AFC Ismail (@BendtnerOver) July 31, 2019

The video surfaced on social media after Elliott left Fulham for Liverpool, the youngster has been thrust into the spotlight since his high-profile move.

Elliott sparkled on his debut for the Reds in their League Cup clash against MK Dons, this punishment could be seen as quite harsh – we’d hate to see one of England’s brightest talents missing out on potential game time because of this.