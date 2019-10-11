Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette is reportedly eager to be fit for the club’s match against Sheffield United following the international break.

The Frenchman scored twice in the Gunners’ first three matches of the season. However, he sustained an ankle injury during the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur back in August and has been sidelined ever since.

Sky Sports claim the Lacazette is aiming to be back in action when Arsenal take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on the 21st. The 28-year-old has been an integral player for the Gunners since joining them from Lyon, scoring 38 goals and providing 18 assists in 91 appearances across all competitions. Last season, Lacazette was adjudged Arsenal’s Player of the Season with 19 goals and 12 assists in 49 matches.

The Gunners are currently third in the Premier League table with 15 points, just one behind reigning champions Manchester City. Their recent performances have been pretty decent and Unai Emery will undoubtedly be delighted if Lacazette is back in action for Arsenal. Another ten days are left for the North London club’s match against Sheffield United so there is still hope for the Frenchman to feature.