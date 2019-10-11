Man United are set to be handed a big boost in their pursuit of Isco should Real Madrid manage to get their hands on Christian Eriksen in the January window.

The Mirror have stated recently that Spurs are aiming to sell the Dane to Los Blancos during the winter transfer window in order to avoid losing him for free during the summer, which is when his current deal with the north London club expires.

Don Balon have added to this speculation, stating that Real have been offered Eriksen’s signature for as little as €35M, an offer that’s set to be good news for United should Real accept it.

The same report notes that Isco has told manager Zinedine Zidane that he will leave the club should they bring Eriksen in in January, something that should be music to United’s ears.

Another story from Don Balon recently has noted that United, as well as Man City and Juventus, are in the hunt for Isco’s signature, thus, should Eriksen arrive in January, their hopes of landing him are set to receive a significant boost.

United are crying out for the arrival of a creative midfielder in the January window, thus their pursuit of Isco seems like a wise one.

The Spaniard, on his day, is one of the best in the world in his position, something United could definitely do with more of in their squad given the current options they have in that area.

Isco has struggled with injuries of late, however that should put United off of making a move for him in January, especially if Real end up snagging a deal to bring in Eriksen.

The former Malaga man was a key player for Real during Zidane’s first stint in charge, form United fans’ll be hoping he can recreate should he move to Old Trafford in the near future….