Manchester United legend slams Ed Woodward for cringey post match texts after FA Cup success

In the grand scheme of things, this isn’t really a huge problem when it comes to Ed Woodward and how Man United have performed recently. It’s also unsurprising to hear that he’s a fairly unlikable person.

An old story has come to light in regards to texts Woodward sent to Wayne Rooney after the FA Cup semi-final victory over Everton in 2016. It says enough that Woodward actually watched the game from Dubai, but the cringe doesn’t stop there.

According to The Athletic via The Daily Star, Woodward tried to be incredibly matey with the United star after the game. It was a game where Rooney started to impress in a deeper midfield role.

The text read ” Hi Wazza, loved the game”

First things first, any fully grown human needs to have a word with themselves for thinking using the name “Wazza” is in anyway acceptable, never mind someone with so much power at the club.

It also smacks of someone completely out of touch with the players and the reality of everyday life at the club, but wants to try and feel involved so will say things that he thinks players will say to each other.

The year after Rooney eventually left the club to sign for Everton, that text probably wasn’t the tipping point, but it’s yet another example of the type of person who essentially runs the club day to day.