All the evidence is pointing to a January exit from Arsenal for superstar Mesut Ozil, Turkish media have reported that the ace has listed his London house for sale.

According to Turkish outlet Fotospor, Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil has put his house in London up for sale. This has sparked rumours that the ace is set to leave the Gunners in January.

Sport Witness gave also revealed that Ozil’s wife, Amine Gulse, has told the 30-year-old that he should leave Arsenal and that she’d like to live in Istanbul.

Ozil clearly isn’t a part of Unai Emery’s plans, leaving the club with no choice but to move the attacking midfielder on. It’s not feasible for the Gunners to keep a player with such an astronomical wage – that doesn’t even play.

BBC Sport revealed that the star’s contract runs until the summer of 2021, it’s reported that the World Cup winner earns a staggering £350,000-a-week.

Takvim have linked the superstar playmaker with a loan move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, after a difficult few years a return to the country where he’s loved like a King could be the best thing for Ozil.

There’s a chance that this could all be exaggerated though, given that Ozil was attacked earlier in the season and that the media foolishly showed the star’s house on television – it seems like a safe decision for himself and his family to move house.

Ozil has been a shade of his former self since signing his marquee contract, it’s a shame to see the playmaker’s fall from grace.