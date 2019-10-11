There used to be a time where the first we would hear of a player returning to injury was when they appeared on the team sheet, or perhaps a manager would say something about it in the local paper.

Nowadays everything is there for everybody to see on social media, it could just be a post to whip up some excitement without knowing the full details , but seeing an injured player back in full training is usually a positive sign.

This was recently posted by Kieran Tierney, and it shows Alexandre Lacazette looking fit and ready to go during training:

Tierney has had his own injury troubles since arriving from Celtic in the Summer, but the Frenchman has also been out for about six weeks with his own injury issues.

Having both players back in the team would be a welcome boost for Unai Emery as he’s starting to get his full squad back together. Aubameyang should still be the first choice starting striker, but the form of Nicolas Pepe has been a concern so there could be a way of fitting both forwards into the team at the Ivorian’s expense.

Tierney should provide a relentless attacking force from left back that will add an extra layer to the attack, while also being tenacious in defence.

After a pretty horrible start, things are starting to look pretty decent for Arsenal fans.