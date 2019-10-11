Napoli star Fabian Ruiz has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid in the summer for a transfer fee of €80 million.

The Spaniard is amongst the finest midfield talents in the Serie A and has made 48 appearances for the Gli Azzurri since joining the club from Real Betis. So far, the 23-year-old has netted eight goals while providing three assists.

This season, Ruiz has featured in eight of Napoli’s nine matches, scoring against Lecce last month. The Spanish midfielder’s performances saw him being called up to the national team and he has so far made two appearances for the 2010 World champions. The 23-year-old is also in Spain’s squad for their Euro qualifiers against Norway and Sweden.

According to Don Balon, Ruiz has agreed to join Real Madrid next summer for a transfer fee of €80 million. As per the report, Barcelona were also interested in signing the Spanish international but he chose Real because they were offering him a more lucrative deal.

Given Ruiz’s potential, it won’t be surprising to see him join Real Madrid at some point in his career. However, Los Blancos already have the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro in midfield so it may not be very easy for him to find regular game time there.