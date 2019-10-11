Real Madrid are reportedly looking at bringing in RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland in the near future, as the club look for a possible replacement for summer signing Luka Jovic.

Jovic, who arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this year after moving from Eintracht Frankfurt, has failed to hit the ground running during his time with Los Blancos thus far.

The Serbian international has made seven appearances for the club in all competitions this year, however he is yet to find the net, or even bag an assist, during those games.

This has lead to some casting doubts on the forward’s future with Real already, with one of the people being the club’s own manager, Zinedine Zidane.

According to Don Balon, Zidane has asked the club to get rid of Jovic in order to recoup the money they paid for him during the summer, with the club now looking at Haaland as a potential replacement.

It’s also noted that Haaland will cost around €20M, with his arrival even potentially being sealed during the January transfer window.

Haaland has been in riveting form so far this year, thus it’s easy to see why clubs are after him, even ones as big as Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old Norwegian has scored a ridiculous 18 times in just 11 games so far this year, with the forward also picking up five assists during that time frame as well.

It’ll be worth keeping an eye on how Haaland does between now and January, and whether his form will be enough to convince Real Madrid into making a move for him in the winter window.