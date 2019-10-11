Real Madrid reportedly want to sign Tottenham star Harry Kane and are willing to offer him the club’s No.9 shirt.

One of the best strikers in the world, the England captain has been a crucial player for Spurs, netting 171 goals in 263 appearances so far. This season, the North London outfit haven’t had a good run of form but Kane has netted seven goals in ten appearances so far.

Don Balon claim that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is eager to sign the England international and is willing to offer Karim Benzema’s No.9 shirt to him. The report also claims that Perez is expecting to see Gareth Bale leave next summer and intends to give the Welshman’s No.11 shirt to Benzema who will turn 32 next month.

Kane who is currently valued at €150 million according to Transfermarkt, is undoubtedly one of the most lethal strikers in the world and his addition could immensely fortify Real Madrid’s attack. However, Los Blancos will have to loosen their purse strings a great deal because Tottenham are bound to demand a hefty sum for the England international who is arguably their most important player.