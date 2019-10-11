Arsenal reportedly failed with a €45M swoop for Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco during the summer transfer window.

Isco has struggled for game time so far this season, managing just 104 minutes of first team football in all competitions, something that can mainly be attributed to injuries.

It seems like the Spaniard definitely has a battle on his hands if he’s to secure a first team place under Zinedine Zidane this term, however it could’ve all been different had Arsenal got their way this summer.

As per Don Balon, the Gunners submitted an offer of €45M for the Spanish international during the summer transfer window, one that clearly failed given that the midfielder is still at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

The report notes that because of this, the Gunners soon turned their attentions to Isco’s Real teammate Dani Ceballos, a player they eventually ended up bringing in on a season-long loan.

Despite his recent patchy form for Real, Isco, on his day, it still easily one of the best and most creative attacking midfielders on the planet, something Arsenal could definitely do with given the recent decline of Mesut Ozil.

The German has looked like a shadow of his former self in recent years, and now, it seems like Emery has finally had enough seeing as the former Real man has been completely left out of the club’s match-day squad for their last three games.

Given this, it’s easy to see why the Gunners were interested in signing Isco, a move that, unfortunately for them, never ended up materialising.