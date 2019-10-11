‘Southgate out’ and ‘absolutely embarrassing’ – These England fans react to Czech Republic defeat

England suffered a bitterly disappointing 2-1 defeat to Czech Republic in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Friday night, and unsurprisingly it drew a negative reaction from fans.

Harry Kane scored from the spot just five minutes into the encounter as it looked as though Gareth Southgate’s men would extend their winning run.

SEE MORE: Video: Ondrasek the hero as he seals late Czech Republic win over England

However, the hosts had other ideas as they eventually found a winner in the 85th minute courtesy of Zdenek Ondrasek, and that sealed a famous victory and three points which moved them level with England at the top of Group A, albeit they’ve played an additional game.

Time will tell if England are able to bounce back next week and get back to winning ways, but they’ll certainly be under pressure to do so from fans as they were far from impressed on Friday.

As seen in the tweets below, Southgate faced the brunt of the backlash, with question marks perhaps being raised over his management of the game as well as some of his selection decisions.

Ultimately, his side weren’t able to produce a performance deserving of a win, as while the Czechs were brilliant from start to finish, much more would have been expected of England given the quality out on the pitch.

However, they return empty-handed, and now focus will need to quickly switch to their next outing in order to bounce back as their qualification celebrations were put on hold.

The Three Lions face Bulgaria on Monday away from home, and so time will tell if lessons were learned from Friday night as they’ll face another side looking to claim a major scalp with a hostile reception likely too.

