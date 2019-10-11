Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham said that the club’s players were disappointed with the amount of running Frank Lampard made them do during pre-season.

The Blues legend became their new manager this summer, replacing Maurizio Sarri who left to manage Juventus. Under Lampard, Chelsea didn’t have the best of starts but their performances have improved a lot and they are now fifth in the Premier League table.

Abraham said that the amount of running they had to do during the pre-season made the players upset with the 41-year-old but also added that the same thing is paying off now. Speaking to the Athletic, the 22-year-old said: ‘I think a lot of players were a bit upset about how much running we had to do in pre-season, but it’s all paying off now. It all makes sense why we did it, why we had such a hard pre-season.

“From when the manager came in he told us the style of play, how he wanted us to play, how to press. At first, I couldn’t do it. I had no energy. But as the season has gone on, I’ve got used to it. Now we know what he wants in the press, so for us, it’s about giving defenders no time on the ball – just rushing them.”

Chelsea have been pretty convincing under Lampard and it seems that the former England international can help the club to the Top four of the Premier League at least if they keep on performing like this. Following the international break, the Blues take on Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge before travelling to the Netherlands for their Champions League fixture against Ajax.