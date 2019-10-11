Emile Heskey heaped praise on Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, claiming that the two are a manager’s dream.

It’s fair to say that both players are among the best in the world thanks to their performances in the past couple of years. Since the 2017/18 season, Salah and Mane have netted a combined 131 goals for Liverpool.

Last season, both players were awarded the Premier League Golden Boot, scoring 22 goals each. In 2019/20, Salah and Mane have scored a combined 14 goals as Liverpool are currently at the top of the league with eight wins from as many matches.

Heskey feels that the duo will prefer to be on the pitch during every single match rather than being rested. Speaking to bwin, the former England international said: “Salah and Mane won’t want a rest and Liverpool shouldn’t give them one. They’ve played a lot of football over the past few seasons, but as a player, you want to be playing as much as possible. When you look at the pair of them, they just love being out on the pitch and playing football – they’re a manager’s dream.

“In the modern game, players are complete athletes. Although they’ve played a lot of games it won’t be the physical side that catches up with them, it will be the mental side. It can sometimes be draining playing so many games without a break, so they may want to take a break for those reasons. However, they’ll both physically be as fit and ready to go as any other player.”

There’s no doubt that Salah and Mane are crucial for Liverpool but Jurgen Klopp may rest them for Cup matches against less tough opposition and he should. Even though neither has shown signs of slowing down, at times rotation is needed not only for the sake of resting key players but also to try out the ones who aren’t regular starters.

Salah and Mane will most likely start in Liverpool’s next fixture against Manchester United on the 20th.