Menu

Video: Chelsea’s Kepa scores stunning free-kick in Spain training

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Frank Lampard may need to change up his free-kick takers at Chelsea, goalkeeper Kepa scored a sensational free-kick during a training session with Spain.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga effortlessly curled a free-kick into the top corner during a training session with Spain. Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos watched on amazed, we all know Kepa is good with his feet but we didn’t think he had this in his locker.

The ace’s free-kick from just outside of the box was lifted over the wall and flew into the top corner, Kepa’s international teammate had no chance at all of stopping this.

Take a look at the 25-year-old’s spectacular effort below:

Here’s how some fans reacted to the stopper’s unbelievable strike:

Chelsea’s signing of Kepa looks to be a quality piece of business, the ace fits the mould of a modern goalkeeper whose confident with the ball at his feet.

At just 25 years old, the star can stay in between the sticks for the Blues for almost a decade. The decision to sign the ace from Athletic Bilbao could turn out to be a great decision.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Frank Lampard Kepa Kepa Arrizabalaga