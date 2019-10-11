Video: Chelsea’s Kepa scores stunning free-kick in Spain training

Frank Lampard may need to change up his free-kick takers at Chelsea, goalkeeper Kepa scored a sensational free-kick during a training session with Spain.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga effortlessly curled a free-kick into the top corner during a training session with Spain. Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos watched on amazed, we all know Kepa is good with his feet but we didn’t think he had this in his locker.

The ace’s free-kick from just outside of the box was lifted over the wall and flew into the top corner, Kepa’s international teammate had no chance at all of stopping this.

Take a look at the 25-year-old’s spectacular effort below:

My #Kepa scoring free kicks for fan pic.twitter.com/BvN83EEbrD — John Azibire (@john_azibire) October 11, 2019

Here’s how some fans reacted to the stopper’s unbelievable strike:

@grantlebleu our keeper, our manager and now our set piece taker. Bargain. — Sloane (@joesloane_) October 11, 2019

Need to see him stepping up instead of Willian and Alonso — JusticeForPulisic (@JayIsABlue) October 11, 2019

Look how he kick that effortlessly ?? — Sucre Papito (@Ikechukwujay123) October 11, 2019

Made it look so easy! — Decapitare (@Decapitare9) October 11, 2019

He would set records with playing free kicks soon — Abayomi Of Lagos (@Abayomi911) October 11, 2019

I know he is good with his feet,but never thought he is that good — souici yaakoub (@SouiciYaakoub) October 10, 2019

Chelsea’s signing of Kepa looks to be a quality piece of business, the ace fits the mould of a modern goalkeeper whose confident with the ball at his feet.

At just 25 years old, the star can stay in between the sticks for the Blues for almost a decade. The decision to sign the ace from Athletic Bilbao could turn out to be a great decision.