Video: Cristiano Ronaldo produces superb finish with chip over ‘keeper to double Portugal lead

Cristiano Ronaldo produced a moment of pure class on Friday night as he doubled Portugal’s lead against Luxembourg with a brilliant finish.

Bernardo Silva had put the hosts ahead early on, but they were forced to wait for another breakthrough and went in 1-0 up at the break.

However, as seen in the video below, Ronaldo was on hand to produce a simply world-class finish to chip the goalkeeper from distance, which also came after excellent work off the ball to force the mistake and create the opening for himself.

The Juventus talisman has continued to play a fundamental role for club and country so far this season, and he provided a reminder on Friday night that he’s also still capable or producing absolute magic too with a brilliantly taken goal.

Portugal will have to rely on Ukraine dropping points to have any chance of topping their group, but all they can focus on for now is winning their game and Ronaldo has certainly sent them on their way in some style.

