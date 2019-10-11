Sao Paulo star Dani Alves showed that he’s still got it by effortlessly nutmegging Napoli stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly during Brazil’s clash with Senegal yesterday.

Brazil legend Dani Alves showed off some lovely skills to effortlessly nutmeg Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegalese stalwart is considered as one of the world’s best centre-backs and Alves just poked it through his legs.

Brazil’s clash with Senegal was one of the most anticipated clashes of the international break, the encounter ended as a 1-1-1 draw.

Take a look at the right-back’s sensational piece of skill below:

Alves certainly showed that he’s still got it at 36 years old. There’s no doubt that the Brazilian will go down as one of the best right-back’s ever.

The star has won almost everything there is to win across his spells with European giants; Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

The ace is one of the most decorated footballers in history, he’s also one of Brazil’s most capped players.