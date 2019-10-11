Video: Great work from Nelson Semedo sets up Bernardo Silva to break deadlock for Portugal

Portugal were in action against Luxembourg in Euro 2020 qualification on Friday night and Bernardo Silva was on hand to open the scoring.

The reigning European champions trail Ukraine in Group B and so while they will hope for a slip-up from their rivals in the battle for top spot, they know they must focus on winning their own games.

With that in mind, they’ll be delighted that it didn’t take long to find a breakthrough, as Silva bagged the first goal of the game in the 16th minute.

As seen in the video below though, it only came after some fine work from Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo, who not only produced an excellent run down the right flank but was decisive in setting up what was ultimately a relatively easy chance for his compatriot.

Having done all the hard work, Silva took full advantage of his great play and kept his cool in front of goal to slot home the opener, as Portugal will undoubtedly hope that opens up the floodgates and gives them a chance to secure a comprehensive win in the second half.

Bernardo Silva gets Portugal off and running in their Group B clash with Luxembourg! ?? The @ManCity man is on hand to steer home after good work by Nelson Semedo down the right. Watch the #Euro2020 qualifier live on Sky Sports Premier League now ? pic.twitter.com/jAa06dKc3Z — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 11, 2019

