Video: Keylor Navas shows why Real Madrid were wrong to sell him as he produces stunning save for Costa Rica

Paris Saint-Germain
Keylor Navas showed exactly why Real Madrid may regret selling him last night, after he pulled off a superb one-on-one save for Costa Rica against Haiti.

Real have had a number of issues with their goalkeeping position since the start of last season following the arrival of Thibaut Courtois, with Navas since leaving the club to join PSG, signing a four-year deal with them earlier this year.

And following his display last night, Navas has proven exactly why Los Blancos could regret that decision in the long run.

The PSG shot-stopper pulled off a superb reaction save to deny Haiti in the 30th minute last night, as he kept Costa Rica’s opponent’s scoreline at 0.

How’s that for cat-like reflexes!

Pictures via CONCACAF Nations League

