Roy Keane was a pundit for ITV on Friday night and as ever he delivered some no-nonsense assessment of England’s performance.

Gareth Southgate’s side suffered their first defeat in qualifying in over 10 years as they slipped to a 2-1 loss against the Czech Republic.

SEE MORE: England defeat ends incredible 10-year, 43-game run as Southgate’s men slip up vs Czech Republic

It was a poor performance from the visitors in truth as their opponents certainly deserved to secure all three points, and so it was interesting to hear what Keane had to say after the game.

As seen in the videos below, he slammed a ‘sloppy’ England for suffering an unexpected defeat, while it seems as though Danny Rose disappointed him in particular as he singled the Tottenham man out for criticism as he feels as though he’s not learning from his mistakes and improving.

England will hope that they can bounce back immediately when they travel to Bulgaria on Monday night, as they missed the chance to secure qualification for Euro 2020 this time round and will not want to suffer more disappointment next time out.

As for Keane, he’s keeping busy now with punditry roles across ITV and Sky Sports, and it’s his direct and no-nonsense analysis and opinions on players which make him must-watch post-match material given he seemingly has plenty to say and isn’t afraid to blast certain individuals if he feels as though it’s warranted.

'England got what they deserved. Sloppy, no intensity. It's all self-inflicted' Roy Keane gives his opinion on England's loss#ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/DWujKWxktk — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 11, 2019