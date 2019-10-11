Menu

“WORST Scotland captain ever”- These fans react to Andy Robertson’s performance for Scotland

Several fans slammed Liverpool star Andy Robertson’s performance for Scotland in their Euro 2020 qualifier against Russia last night.

Steve Clarke’s hopes of automatic qualification to next summer’s European championships were over after Russia thrashed them 4-0 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow last night. Artem Dzyuba netted a brace while Magomed Ozdoyev and Aleksandr Golovin also found the net as Stanislav Cherchesov’s side inched closer to qualification for Euro 2020.

Sotland were totally outplayed by Russia in every department last night and now, their only chance of qualifying for their first major competition in more than two decades is through the playoffs. They are assured of a spot in the next round thanks to winning their group in the UEFA Nations League.

Scotland fans have often been disappointed with how national captain Robertson performs with the national team. A number of fans took to Twitter to slam the 25-year-old left-back for his display last night.

