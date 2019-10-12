One of Europe’s biggest talents has spoken after he was quizzed about transfer rumours linking him to the likes of Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool.

Highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz has revealed, as per the Manchester Evening News, that ‘it will be my decision’ when he was quizzed about transfer rumours linking him to some of Europe’s elite clubs.

The Express report that Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are vying for the £90m-rated starlet’s signature.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have also revealed that La Liga champions Barcelona scouted the ace in Germany’s clash against Argentina.

Since the start of last season, Havertz has managed to bag a total of 23 goals and eight assists in all competitions, this is a phenomenal return for an attacking midfielder who is just 20 years old.

Take a look at Havertz’ first goal for Die Mannschaft here.

Here’s what the attacking midfielder had to say on recent transfer rumours:

“I listen to many people but in the end it will be my decision. I will embrace any advice Low will give me because he has a lot experience – it wouldn’t be smart to not listen to him,”

Germany boss Joachim Low has reiterated that he’s keeping the star grounded, here’s what he had to say via Sport1:

“I’ll talk to him on occasion, but not now and not this year. He’s supposed to be playing in Leverkusen, where he plays regularly, that’s the biggest advantage for a young player like that,”

“He made a clear decision for himself and with those around him to stay in Leverkusen. I don’t know what will happen next year, but he certainly has many opportunities.”

“I already trust him to have a very good career, absolutely. But he has already started.”

Havertz’ versatility will also make him an attractive prospect to some of the world’s biggest clubs. The ace can play in a traditional central attacking midfield role, but can also play on the right-wing or even as a right-sided forward.

Havertz is definitely one of the best young playmakers in the world, top clubs should consider getting a deal done for the ace very soon.

The ace’s price-tag could skyrocket if he’s successful in the Euro’s next summer.