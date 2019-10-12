Premier League powerhouses Arsenal and Manchester United are reported to be ‘closely interested’ in this highly-rated French youngster, the defender looks like a future star.

According to The Sun via France Bleu, Arsenal and Manchester United are ‘closely interested’ in Le Havre starlet Tom Cadoche.

The 15-year-old has been making waves for Le Havre’s Under-17s side, Cadoche could be the latest star to hail from the Ligue 2 side’s amazing academy.

Superstars Paul Pogba, Dimitri Payet, Benjamin Mendy and Riyad Mahrez all honed their talents at the French club. Highly-regarded France internationals Lassana Diarra and Steve Mandanda also came through Le Havre’s ranks.

Perhaps United will have the advantage in the chase for the teenager if Paul Pogba can remind the ace of how the Old Trafford outfit shaped him into a world class player.

On the other hand Arsenal have brought heaps of French players and Ligue 1 talents to England and taken their careers to the next level.

Cadoche seems to have a welcome headache on his hands, he will have some of the biggest clubs in the world to choose from.

It’s added that Cadoche will make a decision on his next club at the end of the year, with so much interest from top clubs we find it hard to believe that the ace will stay with the French outfit.

With the ace just 15 years old, he’s very much a long-term prospect for the future.

With Arsenal and United both undergoing rebuilds since the appointments of Unai Emery and Solskjaer respectively – we expect the rivals to battle it out for the ace’s signature.