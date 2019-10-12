One of Arsenal’s out of favour loanees has been offered to this European giant, the ace was cast aside following the appointment of Unai Emery as boss.

According to today’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews.it), agent Sascha Empacher (owner of SPOCS sports consultants) was present at Casa Milan yesterday to discuss a few of his clients.

Tuttosport claim that the Italian giants were offered the chance to sign Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, the ace is currently on loan at Turkish side Besiktas.

Elneny joined the the Gunners just over three-and-a-half-years ago for a fee of £5m, according to BBC Sport.

The defensive midfielder was largely used as a rotation option during his time in north London but it seemed that Emery included the Egyptian in the deadwood that he wished to clear from the Emirates this summer.

Emery has made three appearances across all competitions for Besiktas so far this season, the 27-year-old will be hoping to get some more minutes under his belt so he can secure a permanent move to a top club.

The Egyptian’s start to life in Turkey didn’t get off to the best of starts, Elneny was sent off on his debut.

Elneny made over 85 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions during his time in north London.