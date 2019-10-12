Arsenal have been dealt somewhat of a blow in their pursuit of PSV and Holland striker Donyell Malen, after it was reported that Barcelona have joined the hunt for the attacker.

The 20-year-old has been on fire so far this year, bagging 16 goals and six assists in 18 games in all competitions, a ratio that means he directly contributes to more than one goal a game.

Following this form, it seems like Malen has been linked with a return to English football with former club Arsenal, with the Mirror noting that the Gunners are keen to bring him back to Emirates having let him go a few years back.

However, it seems like the north London side aren’t alone in the race for Malen, as AS note that Barcelona are also firmly in the hunt for the Dutch international.

Given that Luis Suarez is fast approaching the twilight years of his career, it makes sense for the Blaugrana to be in the market for Malen, especially seeing as he’s been in terrific form as of late.

The Gunners currently have all of Gabriel Martinelli, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to choose from in attack, thus, we don’t really see the need for them to sign another attacker in the form of Malen.

Should the Gunners end up winning the race for the PSV man, it’ll be interesting to see how much they end up forking out for him considering they let him leave just a couple of years back…