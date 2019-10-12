Man United have been dealt some worrying news, after it was reported that Bayern Munich have made contact with Christian Eriksen’s agent as they eye up a swoop for the midfielder.

The Metro state that the Red Devils are set to spark up an interest in the Dane once again in the winter transfer window, which is when Eriksen will have just six months left on his contract.

And it seems like United face some serious competition in the race for the Spurs talisman in the form of Bundesliga outfit Bayern.

Sport1 report that Bayern officials have already contacted Eriksen’s agent regarding a move, with the German side enquiring about the Dane’s availability as well.

It’s also stated that Eriksen can easily see himself playing for Bayern in the near future, with the playing viewing a move to the German outfit as a ‘serious option’ that he could easily take up in the near future.

This news will not be good for United to hear, as it now seems like Solskjaer’s side will have to convince Eriksen to join them over Bayern in either January or the summer.

Given the gulf in class between the two sides, it seems like United will definitely face an uphill battle in their attempts to convince Eriksen into signing with them over Bayern.

The Red Devils are currently in a rut, and haven’t been this bad in some time, whilst Bayern are going relatively strong in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Given that Eriksen is able to sign pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs in January, the chase will certainly be on to sign him in the winter transfer window.

Personally, we can’t wait to see how it all pans out…