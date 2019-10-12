Barcelona have set their sights on one of the world’s highest-profile attackers as they look to find a superstar replacement for 32-year-old talisman Luis Suarez.

The former Liverpool star isn’t slowing down just yet, scoring a game-winning brace against Inter Milan last week, but with the talisman at 32 years old the Blaugrana need to prepare for the future.

It’s reported that Suarez’s performance after his 33rd birthday in January will determine whether the La Liga champions make a marquee signing next summer or in 2021.

The capture of Mbappe would be less difficult if the Catalan giants hold fire for a year as the forward will be entering the final year of his contract – perhaps PSG will be more open to cashing in on him in this situation.

The La Liga champions could struggle to secure the Frenchman’s signing, with Don Balon reporting that the superstar’s signature could cost as much as €300m.

The Daily Mail’s column has revealed that the forward is unsettled in Paris, following transfer interest from European giants Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Mbappe has 89 goals in just over 150 career appearances, this is amazing for a player of his age. The Frenchman seems as though the most likely candidate to take over from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the coming years.

With Mbappe undoubtedly targeting Ballon d’Or credentials, it would be wise for the youngster to move to a more competitive league where he’ll hope to continue his free-scoring.

The star would also have the chance to seriously contend for the Champions League trophy every season with a team like Barcelona, this could be a major factor when he decides his future.

With rivals Real Madrid also circling around the mercurial talent, Barcelona should do their best to secure the striker’s signature. The side that win the battle for the Frenchman will be tipped to overshadow the other in the coming years.