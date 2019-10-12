La Liga champions Barcelona will reportedly offer a lifelong contract to their captain and talisman Lionel Messi.

The Argentine international has spent his entire career at Camp Nou so far, netting 604 goals and providing 244 assists in 693 appearances across all competitions.

Messi whose current contract runs out in 2021, has been an influential figure in Barcelona for a long time and the club are eager to tie him down to a lifelong contract according to Spanish radio network Cadena SER. It is understood that the contract will run until at least the 2022 World Cup. Talks are yet to begin between Josep Maria Bartomeu and Messi’s father cum agent Jorge.

It’s no secret that the 32-year-old is Barcelona’s most important player and the Blaugrana will be eager to tie him down to a new contract. If they do offer Messi a lifelong contract, the Argentine may even agree to sign it given his love for the club.

This season, the Blaugrana skipper has so far featured in five matches for them, scoring a goal and providing two assists. After the international break ends, Barcelona take on Eibar on the 19th and Messi will be eager to guide his team to three points.