Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn jokes he would do Coleen Rooney vs Rebekah Vardy charity fight after WAG war

After the now infamous spat on social media, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has joked that he would do a Coleen Rooney vs Rebekah Vardy fight for charity.

The pair created major headlines this week after Rooney claimed that Vardy was behind fake stories being leaked to the press about her.

In an elaborate plan to out the person behind the leaks, Rooney set up an Instagram sting and publicly shared on Twitter that the account guilty of shipping the false stories about her on to the press was the one that belonged to Vardy.

She then denied any involvement and pleaded her innocence, and has since moved to launch a detailed look into her account to identify what has happened.

Nevertheless, it’s been all the talk over the past few days and even Hearn has now jokingly suggested that he would promote a charity boxing match between the pair to allow them to settle their differences.

“I must say, I did find that fascinating this morning,” he told IFL TV, as quoted by the Sun. “And I loved Coleen Rooney the way she wrote out like blah blah blah.

“And I was like obviously she’s not going to say [who it is], and obviously it’s just a mate – and it was “It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account”. Dun dun dun.

“And Rebekah Vardy came back and said other people have access to her Instagram account, so…”

“For Sport Relief I would yeah. For charity. You know what, they’d probably be quite decent as well. It would be massive wouldn’t it? How many buyers? A million buys!”

It’s worth noting that he was jokingly considering it in the interview above, and it’s highly unlikely that the two involved in the situation are going to think that getting in the ring is the best way to potentially mend their relationship or just simply settle their differences.

However, it’s hard to disagree with him on the buys on PPV even if a mere joke, as it would certainly go down a storm with many fans wanting to tune in…