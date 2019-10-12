Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly make a move to PSG at the end of the season provided Neymar leaves the club.

The Portuguese international has had a dream of a footballing career that includes nearly 30 trophies with both club and country. Following a successful nine-year spell at Real Madrid, Ronaldo joined Juventus last summer and has so far made 51 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring 32 goals and providing 11 assists.

SEE MORE: Video: Cristiano Ronaldo produces superb finish with chip over ‘keeper to double Portugal lead

Don Balon claim that the 34-year-old could make another switch in club at the end of this season and join PSG for a transfer fee of €150m if Neymar leaves the Ligue 1 champions. The Brazilian international has been strongly linked to Barca for a while with a report from le10sport claiming that the Blaugrana were willing to offer Antoine Griezmann to the Parisians in exchange for him.

There’s every chance of Neymar leaving PSG at the end of the season and the club will benefit immensely if they manage to sign Ronaldo. Despite being 34, the Portugal captain still has a few more years ahead of him.

A forward lineup consisting of the likes of Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe might help PSG win the Champions League.