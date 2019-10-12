After setting up his new agency, David Beckham is reportedly eyeing Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe as his first major client.

The 44-year-old is keeping busy even years after hanging up his boots, as he’s a part owner in Salford City, as per BBC Sport, while he’s also got his MLS franchise plans in Miami moving forward.

That seemingly isn’t enough to quench his thirst for involvement in football though, as it’s now claimed that he could be targeting a huge name to add to his new agency.

According to the Daily Mail, Beckham has formed Footwork Management Ltd and is targeting Mbappe to be the first high-profile addition to his team as he looks to perhaps not only help the Frenchman with his career moving forward, but also to benefit from any future transfer away from the French capital.

It’s added that the pair have had ‘several meetings’ and so it seems as though there is a genuine possibility that Mbappe joins Beckham’s new-look venture, as he has evidently spent time putting together a team to ensure that they get the right names and flourish in the agency world.

Time will tell if Mbappe believes that they’re the right people to look after his career moving forward, but it would certainly make a big splash for Beckham if they can reach an agreement as it could force others to sit up and take notice and show interest in following in the World Cup winner’s footsteps.

As for Beckham, it seems as though he’s making some very smart moves in life after calling time on his playing career, and coupled with his business ventures and commercial work, he certainly doesn’t seem to be doing too badly for himself.