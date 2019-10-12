Mario Mandzukic has reportedly given his approval to a January move to Man Utd and so now it’s down to the two clubs to reach an agreement on a fee.

United have struggled so far this season as they sit down in 12th place in the Premier League table after eight games having collected just nine points.

In those eight outings, they’ve managed to score just nine goals, and with four of those coming in the same game against Chelsea on the opening weekend of the campaign, it highlights where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s major problem is with this current squad.

In turn, attacking reinforcements in January are needed, and now Calciomercato report that Mandzukic has said yes to a move to Man Utd in the New Year and so it will be up to the two clubs to find a deal on a transfer fee.

Given the Croatian stalwart has effectively been frozen out by Maurizio Sarri so far this season as he has yet to feature in Serie A and wasn’t included in their Champions League squad, it surely shouldn’t be too difficult to convince Juventus to sell for a reasonable price.

With that in mind, United will be buoyed by the suggestion that the player himself is ready to make the switch to Old Trafford, and so time will tell if an agreement is put in place for the January transfer window to add a crucial signing for the Red Devils.