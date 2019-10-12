Juventus are reportedly considering moves for Chelsea duo Emerson Palmieri and N’Golo Kante to reunite them with Maurizio Sarri.

The Italian tactician spent just one season in charge at Stamford Bridge before moving on this past summer and taking over at the reigning Serie A champions.

Things have started well for him in Turin as the Bianconeri lead the way in the league and have made a strong start in the Champions League.

However, it appears as though they are still looking at ways to bolster the squad, and Sarri could be eyeing a reunion with two familiar faces from his time at Chelsea.

As reported by Calciomercato, via Il Bianconero.com, it has been suggested that Juventus are keen on trying to prise both Palmieri and Kante away from the Blues.

Given their important roles under Frank Lampard, it seems a highly unlikely scenario in which Chelsea decide to green light exits, and it’s even added in the report that Palmieri is negotiating a contract renewal while Kante is considered non-transferable.

In turn, Juventus will perhaps be left disappointed in their touted pursuits of the pair, although it will remain a concern for Chelsea fans for as long as speculation links them with a swoop as they know the importance of Kante particularly and will be desperate to avoid seeing him leave the club any time soon.