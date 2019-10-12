Manchester City teenager Phil Foden is willing to join Real Madrid but Pep Guardiola has no intentions of letting him leave the club.

One of the finest young talents in world football, the 19-year-old gained prominence through his wonderful performances in the U17 World Cup two years back. Foden helped England win the tournament and also won the Golden Ball.

The midfielder who is valued at €30 million according to Transfermarkt, has so far made 40 appearances for Manchester City, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

Guardiola’s side have a number of world-class players in midfield which is why Foden has received few first-team opportunities.

Even this season, the teenager has featured in only four matches, scoring against Dinamo Zagreb.

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is an admirer of Foden and is interested in signing him next summer. This report also claims that the 19-year-old has said yes to his agents regarding a move to the Bernabeu. However, Guardiola is not willing to let go of a player he considers to be immensely talented.

Foden has often shown glimpses of his talent and he is someone who can be among the best in the future. Hence, there is every reason why Guardiola would want to keep him.

A move to Real Madrid may not be too good for the teenager as far as game time is concerned so he should be patient and stay at the Etihad.