Inter are reportedly considering a January swoop for Man Utd midfielder Nemanja Matic, and details of a possible contract offer have been touted.

The 31-year-old has found himself out of favour for the most part this season, as although he’s made five appearances across all competitions, he’s been left on the bench for five of United’s eight Premier League games thus far.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking at other, more youthful, options at his disposal it seems, question marks have been raised over Matic’s future at Old Trafford, especially given his current contract will expire at the end of the season.

In turn, Tuttomercatoweb, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, note that Inter could provide a solution for the Serbian stalwart in January, but they are said to want Man Utd to compromise on the transfer fee and allow Matic to leave for ‘minimal compensation’.

Further, it’s claimed that the Nerazzurri will offer the midfield veteran a three-year deal worth €5m-a-season, and so it remains to be seen if that’s enough to convince him to green light a switch to Italy for what effectively could be the last major deal of his career.

With that in mind, it could be a hugely important decision for Matic, as he could also wait until next summer and weigh up his options as a free agent if United don’t offer him a renewal.

Nevertheless, with Inter looking to topple Juventus in Serie A and needing more quality and experience in midfield to challenge in the Champions League, it could be an ideal opportunity at the right time for him to take.

With Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Paul Pogba and others battling for starting places for United, with even Fred starting ahead of Matic against Newcastle United last time out, an exit could be the best solution for all concerned with Antonio Conte and Inter set to potentially benefit.