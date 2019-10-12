Rio Ferdinand has stated that Man United’s dependence on summer signing Daniel James is a worrying sight to see.

The Red Devils have started this season in poor fashion, winning just two of their opening eight Premier League fixtures, tasting defeat in three of the other six.

United’s main problem this year has been their inability to score goals, as Solskjaer’s side have scored just nine times in their first eight league outings, an awful return considering the players they have at their disposal.

Albeit United’s defence has been one of the best in the league so far, their lack of a clinical nature in attack is something Solskjaer will need to address if he’s to make his time at Old Trafford a successful one.

United seem to be relying on certain individuals going forward so far this term, something club legend Ferdinand has picked up on recently, with one of these individuals being James, who arrived from Swansea for £15M this summer as per the Express.

The ex-Red Devils man has come out recently and stated that his former side’s reliance on the Welsh international is worrying, and shows what kind of state they’re currently in.

As per the Sun, when speaking about James on Talk Sport, Ferdinand stated “He’s probably been their most influential player so far, so what does that really say about that squad? You’re buying someone from Swansea who was probably brought in as someone who is going to flourish at a later date.”

Ferdinand then added “However, he’s been forced to the forefront as their main man in the team at the moment. That really says where Manchester United are at this minute in time.”

Given that United do seem to be depending on James quite a bit when going forward, it’s easy to see what Ferdinand is getting at here.

It’ll be interesting to see if any of United’s other attackers step up between now and the end of the season in order to take the pressure off of James going forward.