Barcelona reportedly have a number of names in mind as they look for a long-term successor for Luis Suarez to lead their attack moving forward.

The Uruguayan international has been a hugely influential figure for the Catalan giants since joining them in 2014, as he has gone on to score 183 goals in 255 appearances.

That has contributed to the club winning countless trophies, including four La Liga titles, the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup among many others.

However, as he prepares to turn 33 in January, a long-term solution to fill the void he will eventually leave behind will be needed, and it’s claimed that Barcelona have a number of targets on their shortlist to potentially provide an ideal replacement.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona know exactly what they’re looking for in terms of the attributes that their frontman must have, and that the timing of the signing will depend on how Suarez performs moving forward.

Nevertheless, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Lautaro Martinez are said to be on their radar, and so it remains to be seen if any of those names are prised away from their current clubs and emerge as Barca’s long-term striker.

Given the importance that they hold for their current sides, it’s difficult to see how Barcelona convince their European rivals to sell, but ultimately with Suarez bagging six goals in eight games so far this season, they will seemingly have the luxury of time to make the best decision possible.

Naturally though given what he has shown thus far and the trophies that he has won for club and country, Mbappe would be the marquee signing of the four names mentioned, but again, Paris Saint-Germain will surely not want to lose him any time soon.