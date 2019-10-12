England fans have called for Gareth Southgate to start Chelsea youngster Fikayo Tomori against Bulgaria on Monday following the Three Lions’ loss to Czech Republic last night.

Southgate’s men suffered their first qualifying defeat in what seems like forever on Friday, as Czech Republic came from behind to secure a 2-1 win at home.

It was a hugely disappointing performance from Southgate’s side, who looked devoid of ideas against the Czech’s in what could’ve been the match that saw them qualify for Euro 2020.

During the match, a number of England stars were awful, with Michael Keane in particular putting in a display to forget.

The Everton man looked all out of sorts at the back next to Harry Maguire, something Czech Republic looked to exploit time and time again.

Following this shambles of a performance from Keane, fans flocked to Twitter to call for Chelsea ace Tomori to start against Bulgaria in two days time.

The Blues man has been in brilliant form for the club so far this year, something that now seen some call for him to be handed his Three Lions debut on Monday night.

And to be honest, we can’t really see a reason not to…

Tomori to start next game ?? — Sam Walters (@SamWal) October 11, 2019

Tammy, Tomori must start the next game. He is their most in form striker. #CZEENG — ovie victor (@ovievictor1) October 11, 2019

Mings or Tomori have to start next game — Eddie ????? (@eddie_utv) October 11, 2019

English Franco Baresi needs to start next game….#Tomori #ENG — Bridgette Parlma (@Bparlma) October 11, 2019

Tomori should start ahead of Keane and hopefully Tammy does too for the next one — ???? (@ivan_i94) October 11, 2019

Tomori in against Bulgaria plz. — David MacIntyre (@dave_mac609) October 11, 2019

Surely one of Mings, Tomori Or Gomez has to start ahead of Keane against Bulgaria now? — ?? (@joeav74) October 11, 2019

Mings and Tomori against Bulgaria please. Keane is garbage, and Man U have proper had their pants pulled down with Maguire. — Peter Barnes (@pdb1978) October 11, 2019