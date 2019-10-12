Menu

‘Has to start vs Bulgaria’ – Loads of England fans want Southgate to start in-form Chelsea ace in vital Euro 2020 qualifier

England fans have called for Gareth Southgate to start Chelsea youngster Fikayo Tomori against Bulgaria on Monday following the Three Lions’ loss to Czech Republic last night.

Southgate’s men suffered their first qualifying defeat in what seems like forever on Friday, as Czech Republic came from behind to secure a 2-1 win at home.

It was a hugely disappointing performance from Southgate’s side, who looked devoid of ideas against the Czech’s in what could’ve been the match that saw them qualify for Euro 2020.

During the match, a number of England stars were awful, with Michael Keane in particular putting in a display to forget.

The Everton man looked all out of sorts at the back next to Harry Maguire, something Czech Republic looked to exploit time and time again.

Following this shambles of a performance from Keane, fans flocked to Twitter to call for Chelsea ace Tomori to start against Bulgaria in two days time.

The Blues man has been in brilliant form for the club so far this year, something that now seen some call for him to be handed his Three Lions debut on Monday night.

And to be honest, we can’t really see a reason not to…

