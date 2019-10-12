Paul Pogba could reportedly miss the Liverpool match and be out of action until at least the remainder of October.

The Frenchman missed a few of Manchester United’s matches due to a foot injury. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did use him in the Red Devils’ Premier League fixture against Arsenal but he missed the next two matches that followed.

According to the Daily Mail, Pogba could not only miss Manchester United’s fixture against Liverpool but also be out of action for at least the remainder of the month.

The Red Devils are currently 12th in the Premier League table with only nine points from their first eight matches. Their remaining matches in October are against Liverpool, Partizan, Norwich City and Chelsea. Manchester United might be able to beat Partizan and Norwich City in Pogba’s absence but the Frenchman’s presence would be needed when they face Liverpool and Chelsea.

However, the club should take caution with the 26-year-old’s fitness as he is one of their most influential players.